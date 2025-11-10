Trump Threatens BBC Over Documentary Edit: Legal Action Looms

BBC News revealed on Monday that it had received a letter from President Donald Trump threatening legal action due to an edited documentary aired a week before the U.S. presidential election. The edit in question reportedly misrepresented Trump's speech, giving a misleading impression.

The BBC acknowledged that the edit, which combined two parts of a speech Trump delivered, led to incorrect perceptions that he was inciting the January 2021 Capitol Hill riot. The broadcaster admitted that the editing should have been handled more carefully.

A spokesperson from the BBC confirmed they would review the President's letter and respond in due course. Samir Shah, chairman of the publicly-funded entity, mentioned the organization is considering its response and is aware of Trump's litigious nature. The White House has yet to comment on the issue.

