Trump Threatens BBC Over Documentary Edit: Legal Action Looms
BBC News received a letter from U.S. President Donald Trump threatening legal action over a documentary edit that misrepresented his speech. The broadcaster admitted the edit was misleading. Chairman Samir Shah stated the BBC is considering how to respond but is prepared for any potential lawsuit from Trump.
BBC News revealed on Monday that it had received a letter from President Donald Trump threatening legal action due to an edited documentary aired a week before the U.S. presidential election. The edit in question reportedly misrepresented Trump's speech, giving a misleading impression.
The BBC acknowledged that the edit, which combined two parts of a speech Trump delivered, led to incorrect perceptions that he was inciting the January 2021 Capitol Hill riot. The broadcaster admitted that the editing should have been handled more carefully.
A spokesperson from the BBC confirmed they would review the President's letter and respond in due course. Samir Shah, chairman of the publicly-funded entity, mentioned the organization is considering its response and is aware of Trump's litigious nature. The White House has yet to comment on the issue.
