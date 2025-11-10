Left Menu

Leaders Mourn Delhi Explosion Tragedy

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed shock and extended condolences following a deadly explosion near Delhi's Red Fort Metro Station. The high-intensity blast resulted in at least eight fatalities and 24 injured, with victims receiving treatment at LNJP Hospital.

In a tragic incident that has left the nation reeling, a high-intensity explosion near Delhi's Red Fort Metro Station claimed at least eight lives on Monday evening. The blast engulfed several vehicles and injured 24 others, as the area was bustling with commuters and residents.

Among those deeply affected were Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Both leaders swiftly took to social media platform 'X' to voice their shock and share their condolences with the families of the victims.

Reddy lamented the 'ghastly tragedy,' offering prayers for the injured, while Naidu expressed similar sentiments, emphasizing his emotional support for those in grief. The incident has underscored the continuing challenges of safety and security in urban India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

