MVA Strategizes for Local Election Success in Mumbai

Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will hold a coordination meeting in Mumbai to strategize for upcoming local elections. Key leaders from NCP, Congress, and Shiv Sena will attend. The focus will be on seat-sharing and campaign coordination for elections to municipal councils and nagar panchayats scheduled for December 2.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-11-2025 23:40 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 23:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is gearing up for a crucial coordination meeting in Mumbai, aimed at formulating strategies for forthcoming local body elections. The meeting, set for Tuesday, will be a cornerstone in organizing MVA's approach.

Confirmed attendees include Supriya Sule, NCP's national working president, Shashikant Shinde, the party's state president, Maharashtra Congress head Harshwardhan Sapkal, and Shiv Sena's Anil Desai. The assembly underscores the collaborative effort among opposition allies as they navigate the pre-election landscape.

Key discussion points will revolve around seat-sharing arrangements and campaign coordination. The elections, involving 246 municipal councils and 42 nagar panchayats, are slated for December 2, while Zilla Parishads and municipal corporations will follow suit, marking an extensive electoral season ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

