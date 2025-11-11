Left Menu

Bihar Tightens Security Post-Delhi Blast Amid Assembly Elections

In the wake of a recent blast in Delhi and ongoing election activities, Bihar has intensified security by sealing its Nepal border for 72 hours, aiming to secure peaceful polling. State and national officials are coordinating efforts amid concerns about a potential inter-state terrorism network.

Bihar's Director General of Police Vinay Kumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Following the recent blast in New Delhi that took multiple lives, Bihar has enforced tight security measures by sealing its international border with Nepal in anticipation of ongoing assembly elections. Director General of Police Vinay Kumar announced the initiative, lasting 72 hours, to prevent any disruptions during the crucial voting period.

The move impacts seven districts that share the 700-kilometer border with Nepal, including West Champaran, East Champaran, and Sitamarhi, all of which commenced polling for the second election phase today. The India-Nepal border, extending over 1,300 kilometers, is manned by the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) to curb unlawful entries amidst heightened vigilance.

Simultaneously, a high-level security meeting led by Union Home Minister Amit Shah evaluated potential threats in light of Monday's deadly Delhi blast. Top officials, including those from the Intelligence Bureau and the National Investigation Agency (NIA), participated. The NIA joined Delhi Police in the blast investigation, hypothesizing a broader terror network at play.

