Stubble Burning and Climate Change Fuel Delhi's Pollution Crisis

Delhi Minister Ashish Sood highlights stubble burning, climate change, and vehicular traffic as main culprits of Delhi's pollution. The CAQM enforces Stage III GRAP measures due to deteriorating air quality. Meanwhile, allegations arise against Delhi's AAP government regarding air quality data manipulation amid the worsening situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-11-2025 18:07 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 18:07 IST
Delhi Minister Ashish Sood (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi's escalating air pollution situation has been attributed to stubble burning in neighboring states, climate change, and vehicular traffic, stated Minister Ashish Sood on Tuesday. Speaking post a high-level meeting on air pollution at the Delhi Secretariat, Sood confirmed that these issues were addressed in detail.

The minister emphasized the government's commitment to combating pollution through measures such as implementing GRAP III and hybrid learning in primary classes. The meeting occurred as the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoked Stage III curbs under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across the National Capital Region, due to an alarming surge in the Air Quality Index (AQI).

Amid these developments, Delhi AAP President Saurabh Bharadwaj accused the state government of manipulating air quality data to downplay pollution levels. He alleged closures and artificial interference at AQI stations to mask the true severity of the air quality crisis facing Delhi and other parts of North India.

