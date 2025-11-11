US Government Shutdown Ends and Policy Shifts Unfold

The U.S. Senate has successfully voted to end the longest federal government shutdown in history, after a 41-day standstill that impacted millions of Americans. The legislative breakthrough witnessed support from both Republicans and Democrats, who emerged with a compromise that will also set the stage for new health subsidy discussions in December.

On regulatory fronts, the FDA is poised to enhance accessibility to menopause hormone therapies by removing stringent 'black box' warnings. This decision follows comprehensive studies and public consultations, aimed at alleviating safety concerns, and boosting patient and doctor confidence in these treatments.

Policy debates persist in other areas, as environmental lawsuits challenge hunting practices in Alaska, and dynamics shift in New York City's commercial real estate amidst rent freeze propositions. Meanwhile, President Trump faces backlash over SNAP funding during the shutdown, and air traffic disruptions escalate amidst demands for air traffic controllers to return to work.