US Government Shutdown Ends and Policy Shifts Unfold

In a significant turn of events, the U.S. Senate voted to end the longest government shutdown, and policy shifts are occurring across different sectors. The FDA plans to remove warnings from menopause therapies, and debates over rent freezing and right-to-repair legislation continue to intensify.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-11-2025 18:31 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 18:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Senate has successfully voted to end the longest federal government shutdown in history, after a 41-day standstill that impacted millions of Americans. The legislative breakthrough witnessed support from both Republicans and Democrats, who emerged with a compromise that will also set the stage for new health subsidy discussions in December.

On regulatory fronts, the FDA is poised to enhance accessibility to menopause hormone therapies by removing stringent 'black box' warnings. This decision follows comprehensive studies and public consultations, aimed at alleviating safety concerns, and boosting patient and doctor confidence in these treatments.

Policy debates persist in other areas, as environmental lawsuits challenge hunting practices in Alaska, and dynamics shift in New York City's commercial real estate amidst rent freeze propositions. Meanwhile, President Trump faces backlash over SNAP funding during the shutdown, and air traffic disruptions escalate amidst demands for air traffic controllers to return to work.

Red Fort blast: Delhi CM announces ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh for deceased; Rs 5 lakh for permanently disabled, Rs 2 lakh for seriously injured.

Serbian Protesters Form Human Shield Against Luxury Redevelopment

Proteas Power Up: South Africa's Spin Strategy Amidst India Test

Red Fort Explosion: Ripple Effects Felt Across Lives

