Nationwide Protests by Communist Party of India for Equality and Justice

The Communist Party of India has announced a nationwide protest on November 18, focusing on increasing concerns over equality and justice. Party General Secretary D Raja emphasized that the protests will address the rising atrocities against women, Dalits, and minorities.
Raja noted a statement by Supreme Court Justice B V Nagarathna, who identified women as the largest minority in India, forming 48.44% of the population. The protests are seen as a response to ongoing incidents of violence and discrimination against these vulnerable groups.
In a statement, Raja insisted that the demonstrations aim to uphold constitutional principles and highlight social justice issues, emphasizing the need for organized actions to challenge attacks on India's secular and democratic values.
