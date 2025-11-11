Nationwide Protests by Communist Party of India for Equality and Justice

The Communist Party of India has announced a nationwide protest on November 18, focusing on increasing concerns over equality and justice. Party General Secretary D Raja emphasized that the protests will address the rising atrocities against women, Dalits, and minorities.

Raja noted a statement by Supreme Court Justice B V Nagarathna, who identified women as the largest minority in India, forming 48.44% of the population. The protests are seen as a response to ongoing incidents of violence and discrimination against these vulnerable groups.

In a statement, Raja insisted that the demonstrations aim to uphold constitutional principles and highlight social justice issues, emphasizing the need for organized actions to challenge attacks on India's secular and democratic values.

(With inputs from agencies.)