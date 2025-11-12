Left Menu

Power Play at the International Labour Organisation: U.S. Influence Under Scrutiny

The appointment of Nels Nordquist, a Trump nominee, as deputy head of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) has been halted due to concerns about U.S. influence. The U.S. owes significant fees to the ILO, sparking further debate. Discussions continue amidst calls for a European Assistant Director-General.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2025 02:20 IST
The appointment of a Trump nominee as deputy head of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) has been stalled, according to sources, amid fears that it might overly empower Washington within the global body.

Traditionally, the U.S. fills this position as the largest donor, contributing 22% of the budget. The post, vacant since September, was earmarked for Nels Nordquist, a top Trump economic aide.

However, the administration's critique of the ILO's labor policies and its $218.13 million fee shortfall have been contentious points. Meanwhile, diplomatic talks are exploring a European alternative to balance U.S. influence.

