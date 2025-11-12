Power Play at the International Labour Organisation: U.S. Influence Under Scrutiny

The appointment of a Trump nominee as deputy head of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) has been stalled, according to sources, amid fears that it might overly empower Washington within the global body.

Traditionally, the U.S. fills this position as the largest donor, contributing 22% of the budget. The post, vacant since September, was earmarked for Nels Nordquist, a top Trump economic aide.

However, the administration's critique of the ILO's labor policies and its $218.13 million fee shortfall have been contentious points. Meanwhile, diplomatic talks are exploring a European alternative to balance U.S. influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)