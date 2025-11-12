Financial Shifts: Mercedes F1, UK Tax Reforms, and Scientific Collaborations

In a potential landmark financial deal, Toto Wolff is in advanced negotiations to sell a portion of his Mercedes F1 stake to CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz. The proposed transaction would set the team's valuation at a staggering $6 billion, marking a significant movement in the motorsport financial landscape.

The UK is witnessing contentious tax reforms as a council backed by Reform UK plans to double the council tax on second homes. This move, criticized as 'extortion' by Nigel Farage, has stirred significant debate among political leaders and homeowners alike.

Amid rising geopolitical tensions, the UK is retracting some scientific collaborations with China, citing security concerns. Despite these cutbacks, UK officials have acknowledged China's advancements in science, underscoring the nuanced diplomatic and technological relations between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)