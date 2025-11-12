Bihar Elections: Exit Polls Spark Debate Amidst Conflicting Predictions

As Bihar's recent assembly elections conclude, a clash of opinions emerges over the predicted outcomes. Congress MLA Ajeet Sharma has criticized exit polls forecasting a National Democratic Alliance (NDA) victory, asserting them as 'entirely wrong' and reaffirming his belief in a Mahagathbandhan win. He emphasizes that the voters hold the final decision.

In stark contrast, BJP MP Dinesh Sharma remains optimistic, expressing confidence in the NDA's prospects, anticipating a significant majority. He described the elections as a 'cleanup' operation for the Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal in the state, highlighting a massive breakthrough for the NDA.

With polling phases completed and high voter participation, predictions vary. People's Pulse and other surveys offer mismatched seat forecasts for NDA and Mahagathbandhan. As Bihar awaits the November 14 results, the state stands on the brink of a pivotal political verdict.

(With inputs from agencies.)