Bihar's Electoral Battle: Mahagathbandhan vs. NDA

Congress and SP leaders express confidence in Mahagathbandhan's chances post-Bihar elections, refuting exit polls favoring NDA's victory. High voter turnout recorded. Counting set for November 14.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2025 10:40 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 10:40 IST
Congress leader Supriya Shrinate (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In the aftermath of the Bihar Assembly elections' second voting phase on Tuesday, Congress leader Supriya Shrinate confidently asserted on Wednesday that the Mahagathbandhan is poised for victory. She claims the state's electorate intends to "teach a lesson" to the ruling NDA for allegedly manipulating voting rights.

Simultaneously, SP MP Awadesh Prasad voiced his conviction that Bihar's populace has resolved to elect Tejashwi Yadav as their Chief Minister, dismissing exit poll results predicting an NDA victory as inaccurate. Prasad cited public rallies to support his forecast of Mahagathbandhan securing a significant number of seats.

Exit polls released after voting wrapped up pointed toward a likely NDA resurgence in Bihar, projecting they would surpass the Mahagathbandhan in the 243-member assembly. Despite varied predictions, poll surveys generally suggest a challenging road ahead for the Mahagathbandhan to achieve a majority.

