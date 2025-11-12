Left Menu

Tejashwi Yadav Challenges Exit Poll Predictions, Anticipates Change in Bihar

Tejashwi Yadav dismisses exit polls predicting NDA victory, questioning their validity and stressing that the real sentiment among voters favors change. Despite exit poll projections, Yadav remains confident of his impending oath-taking ceremony, citing overwhelming support against the current government and a historic voter turnout in Bihar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2025 13:09 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 13:09 IST
Tejashwi Yadav Challenges Exit Poll Predictions, Anticipates Change in Bihar
Mahagathbandhan Chief Ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold assertion, Mahagathbandhan Chief Ministerial candidate, Tejashwi Yadav, has dismissed exit polls forecasting a win for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the Bihar elections. At a press conference in Patna, Yadav emphasized the ongoing voting process, highlighting long queues at polling stations and questioning the credibility of the exit poll surveys.

Yadav argued that the exit polls create a psychological impact, potentially influencing officials. He demanded transparency regarding the survey sample sizes and criteria, which remain undisclosed. Stressing positive feedback collected post-voting, Yadav expressed confidence in surpassing results from the 1995 Bihar elections and reiterated plans for his oath-taking as Chief Minister on November 18.

Exit polls predict mixed results across various agencies. People's Pulse poll suggests NDA might secure 133-159 seats, while the Mahagathbandhan could gain 75-101 seats. Concurrently, surveys by People's Insight and JVC echo similar projections, underscoring the contested political climate in Bihar amid historic voter turnout.

(With inputs from agencies.)

