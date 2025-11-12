Electoral Roll Controversy: Suvendu Adhikari vs Trinamool Congress

Suvendu Adhikari, a prominent BJP leader, has lodged a formal complaint with West Bengal's Chief Electoral Officer against the ruling Trinamool Congress. Adhikari accused the TMC of inserting over 13 lakh fraudulent voters into the electoral rolls ahead of the 2026 assembly polls.

The leader, supported by senior party colleagues, delivered extensive documentation to the CEO's office, claiming it contains names of 13.25 lakh bogus voters, and urged the Election Commission for swift action.

Adhikari further alleged that some Booth Level Officers were collaborating with the TMC to maintain these fake voter names in the records, highlighting negligence by 5,700 Electoral Registration Officers. The CEO has acknowledged the complaints and promised to investigate.

