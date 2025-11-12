Congress Condemns BJP-Led Parliamentary Committee as 'Rubber Stamp'
The Congress has criticized the BJP-formed Joint Committee of Parliament, describing it as a tool for pushing Prime Minister Modi's agenda. They allege that the committee is unrepresentative and formed without consensus, leading to a boycott by Congress and allied opposition parties.
The Congress party launched a stinging attack on a Joint Committee of Parliament, labeling it a mere 'rubber stamp' for advancing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's agenda. This accusation follows the appointment of BJP leader Aparajita Sarangi as chairperson of the committee. The opposition, including the Congress, has chosen to boycott the committee proceedings.
Manickam Tagore, a Congress whip in the Lok Sabha, stated that over 340 MPs from the INDIA bloc are avoiding participation in what he labels a mock committee that undermines the opposition's significant representation. According to Tagore, the committee's composition, predominantly featuring BJP and its allies, lacks fairness and consensus.
Tagore further noted that the committee comprises 21 BJP and NDA allies and 10 B-Team parties, demonstrating a clear bias. He accused the Modi administration of abusing parliamentary processes and attempting to rewrite the Constitution unilaterally, calling the move a significant threat to democracy.
