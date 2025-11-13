Adelita Grijalva: Arizona's New Political Powerhouse

Adelita Grijalva, Democrat and daughter of the late Congressman Raúl Grijalva, was sworn in as Arizona's first Latina congresswoman. The ceremonial induction came after a special election victory and was delayed by political maneuvering, finally concluding with House Speaker Mike Johnson administering the oath.

Grijalva's seating narrows the Republican majority in the House to 220-214. Her swift action on the contentious Jeffrey Epstein discharge petition, now holding the pivotal 218th signature, stands out. This petition, demanding the release of related unclassified documents, is expected to be addressed in early December.

Grijalva is poised to advocate for progressive issues like environmental justice, labor rights, and tribal sovereignty—key policies championed by her father. Her election marks a significant moment for the mostly Hispanic district and demonstrates her commitment to carrying on her father's legacy.