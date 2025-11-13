Delhi Blast Investigation: Key Arrests and Alarming Discoveries

In a significant development related to the Delhi blast near the Red Fort, Faridabad Police have detained a man named Faheem. He is alleged to have parked the red Ford EcoSport linked to the explosion that tragically claimed 12 lives. This arrest, made on Thursday, could prove pivotal as law enforcement agencies deepen their investigation.

Sources from intelligence agencies reveal that Faheem is related to the primary suspect, Dr Umar Un Nabi, and maintained contact with him before the attack. On Wednesday, authorities seized the suspect vehicle, bearing the registration DL 10 CK 0458, from Khandawali village. This action marks a significant step in piecing together the events leading to the blast.

An alert issued on November 12 ramped up security across Delhi, urging forces to heighten surveillance between 5 pm and 10:30 pm. This followed potential threats that necessitated strict checks, especially on vehicles registered in Jammu and Kashmir. Meanwhile, forensic teams recovered a body part and diaries from the blast site, which hinted at meticulous planning between November 8 and 12, outlining a conspiracy involving multiple individuals, primarily from Jammu and Kashmir and Faridabad.

