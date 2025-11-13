Left Menu

Uttarakhand Election Alert: Congress and BJP Rev Up for 2027 Race

Ahead of the 2027 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, the Congress Party has announced its election team, shaking up political dynamics with early preparations. The BJP, led by CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, is also gearing up for a possible third term, intensifying state-wide political activities.

Uttarakhand Congress president Ganesh Godiyal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The Congress party has taken a strategic step by announcing its election team for the Uttarakhand Assembly elections over a year in advance, stirring political discussions and prompting a response from the ruling BJP.

This early move, marked by a change in state leadership and the formulation of campaign and management committees, is a tactical measure to counter the BJP's proactive strategies. Congress has emphasized balancing key caste dynamics, appointing Ganesh Godiyal as the State Congress President and designating key roles to leaders from Thakur, Brahmin, SC, and ST communities.

With the BJP having secured 47 out of 70 seats in the February 2022 elections, the race for power in Uttarakhand is heating up as both parties ramp up their efforts. The developments signal an intensification of political campaigns statewide as the BJP seeks to extend its governance in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

