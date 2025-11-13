Kerala Education Minister Rejects Blame Amidst Funding Freeze Controversy

In a significant political development, Kerala General Education and Labour Minister V Sivankutty has absolved himself of any responsibility should the central government fail to release Rs 1,157 crore intended for Samagra Shiksha Kerala (SSK). This follows the controversial decision to freeze the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI) scheme, a move criticized by the Communist Party of India (CPI), a key ally in Kerala's ruling Left Democratic Front.

Sivankutty clarified that a letter sent by the Kerala government to the central authorities, which called for pausing the PM SHRI scheme, was not a matter of political victory or defeat. His primary goal remains securing the necessary SSK funds, which he asserted as a state entitlement. Addressing remarks by CPI's state secretary Binoy Viswam, who suggested the move was a triumph for the Left Front, Sivankutty dismissed the notion of political one-upmanship.

The minister detailed his discussions with Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, which encompassed topics beyond PM SHRI, including the SSK funds. He underlined the unwavering stance of the CPI(M) against the RSS agenda in education, but simultaneously expressed concern over mixed messages about resistance efforts. With an uncertain future for fund disbursement, a seven-member sub-committee chaired by Sivankutty has been formed to oversee the scheme's implementation in Kerala, signaling potential tensions within the LDF coalition.