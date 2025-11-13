Controversy in Bihar: EVM Truck Entry Sparks RJD's Allegations

The district administration of Rohtas, Bihar, has been embroiled in controversy after the opposition RJD claimed that a truck, allegedly filled with EVMs, entered a counting centre without prior notice.

District Magistrate Udita Singh countered the allegations, stating the truck carried empty steel boxes and entered after proper police checks. She assured that all boxes were inspected in the presence of political party representatives and that CCTV systems were operational despite claims of malfunction.

The administration urged the public not to spread unverified information, emphasizing the need for calm as election counting proceeds.

(With inputs from agencies.)