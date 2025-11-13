Left Menu

Controversy in Bihar: EVM Truck Entry Sparks RJD's Allegations

In Bihar's Rohtas, controversy erupted when RJD accused the district administration of allowing a truck allegedly loaded with EVMs to enter a counting centre without prior notice. District Magistrate Udita Singh clarified that the truck contained empty steel boxes and addressed the allegations as false, maintaining operational transparency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rohtas | Updated: 13-11-2025 13:24 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 13:24 IST
The district administration of Rohtas, Bihar, has been embroiled in controversy after the opposition RJD claimed that a truck, allegedly filled with EVMs, entered a counting centre without prior notice.

District Magistrate Udita Singh countered the allegations, stating the truck carried empty steel boxes and entered after proper police checks. She assured that all boxes were inspected in the presence of political party representatives and that CCTV systems were operational despite claims of malfunction.

The administration urged the public not to spread unverified information, emphasizing the need for calm as election counting proceeds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

