Bihar Elections: A Decisive Showdown Between NDA and RJD

With the Bihar assembly election results set to be announced, Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth has expressed unwavering confidence in the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) prospects for a commanding victory. Seth emphasized the combined leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, predicting a majority win for the alliance as voters reportedly favor their governance and development agenda.

However, the political landscape is far from steady. An FIR has been filed against RJD leader Sunil Singh for issuing a charged statement. He cautioned election officials against manipulating the results, threatening unrest if the public's mandate is disregarded. Singh accused the NDA of previous electoral malpractices and predicted similar unrest in Bihar should any electoral fraud occur.

Amidst these tensions, Singh remains optimistic about the RJD's chances, projecting a victory under Tejashwi Yadav's leadership. Despite exit polls suggesting an NDA win, he asserts the opposition is poised to secure 140-160 seats. As Bihar awaits the results, both parties are preparing for a critical electoral showdown.