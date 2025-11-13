Bihar Elections: A Decisive Showdown Between NDA and RJD
As Bihar anticipates the assembly election results, Minister Sanjay Seth exudes confidence in NDA's victory, while RJD's Sunil Singh cautions against alleged manipulations. With exit polls favoring NDA, both parties are poised for a political showdown. Tensions run high amid accusations and predictions of a decisive win.
- Country:
- India
With the Bihar assembly election results set to be announced, Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth has expressed unwavering confidence in the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) prospects for a commanding victory. Seth emphasized the combined leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, predicting a majority win for the alliance as voters reportedly favor their governance and development agenda.
However, the political landscape is far from steady. An FIR has been filed against RJD leader Sunil Singh for issuing a charged statement. He cautioned election officials against manipulating the results, threatening unrest if the public's mandate is disregarded. Singh accused the NDA of previous electoral malpractices and predicted similar unrest in Bihar should any electoral fraud occur.
Amidst these tensions, Singh remains optimistic about the RJD's chances, projecting a victory under Tejashwi Yadav's leadership. Despite exit polls suggesting an NDA win, he asserts the opposition is poised to secure 140-160 seats. As Bihar awaits the results, both parties are preparing for a critical electoral showdown.
ALSO READ
Flower Power and Sweet Anticipations: Patna's Local Businesses Gear Up for Election Results
Tight Security in Place as Bihar Awaits Election Results
Bihar Awaits Verdict: NDA Optimistic Ahead of Election Results
Tensions Rise as Bihar Awaits Election Results Amid Allegations of Malpractice
Congress Challenges Exit Poll Predictions Ahead of Bihar Election Results