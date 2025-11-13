Left Menu

Bihar Elections: A Decisive Showdown Between NDA and RJD

As Bihar anticipates the assembly election results, Minister Sanjay Seth exudes confidence in NDA's victory, while RJD's Sunil Singh cautions against alleged manipulations. With exit polls favoring NDA, both parties are poised for a political showdown. Tensions run high amid accusations and predictions of a decisive win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 20:28 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 20:28 IST
Bihar Elections: A Decisive Showdown Between NDA and RJD
MoS Defence Sanjay Seth (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With the Bihar assembly election results set to be announced, Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth has expressed unwavering confidence in the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) prospects for a commanding victory. Seth emphasized the combined leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, predicting a majority win for the alliance as voters reportedly favor their governance and development agenda.

However, the political landscape is far from steady. An FIR has been filed against RJD leader Sunil Singh for issuing a charged statement. He cautioned election officials against manipulating the results, threatening unrest if the public's mandate is disregarded. Singh accused the NDA of previous electoral malpractices and predicted similar unrest in Bihar should any electoral fraud occur.

Amidst these tensions, Singh remains optimistic about the RJD's chances, projecting a victory under Tejashwi Yadav's leadership. Despite exit polls suggesting an NDA win, he asserts the opposition is poised to secure 140-160 seats. As Bihar awaits the results, both parties are preparing for a critical electoral showdown.

TRENDING

1
Varun Chakravarthy Leads Tamil Nadu in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Varun Chakravarthy Leads Tamil Nadu in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

 India
2
Tripura Embarks on Ambitious Rs 207 Crore Development Journey

Tripura Embarks on Ambitious Rs 207 Crore Development Journey

 India
3
Haryana's Crackdown on Negligence: Engineers Face Departmental Action

Haryana's Crackdown on Negligence: Engineers Face Departmental Action

 India
4
Kerala High Court Permits Scientific Tests at Sabarimala Temple

Kerala High Court Permits Scientific Tests at Sabarimala Temple

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025