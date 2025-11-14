Left Menu

U.S. Designates European Antifa Groups as Global Terrorists

The U.S. announced the designation of four European groups as global terrorists, targeting Antifa-affiliated organizations. Secretary of State Marco Rubio detailed the move, accusing these groups of inciting political violence. The legality of the designation, questioned due to Antifa's lack of structure, remains contentious.

Updated: 14-11-2025 00:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States has taken a firm stance against left-wing groups in Europe, with Secretary of State Marco Rubio announcing on Thursday the designation of four organizations in Germany, Italy, and Greece as 'Specially Designated Global Terrorists'. These groups are accused of being 'violent antifa', part of President Trump's broader effort to address political violence.

Rubio's announcement indicated that these groups promote revolutionary anarchist or Marxist ideologies, which include anti-Americanism and anti-capitalism. The United States plans to classify these organizations as 'Foreign Terrorist Organizations' by November 20, further escalating its global crackdown on Antifa-affiliated movements.

Despite the aggressive move, legal experts have questioned the legitimacy of branding Antifa as a terrorist outfit, given its decentralized nature. President Trump has been vocal about this approach, previously dubbing Antifa a terrorist entity, although this decision remains controversial.

(With inputs from agencies.)

