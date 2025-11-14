NDA Surges Ahead in Bihar Assembly Elections Amidst Intense Battle
The NDA leads in 111 of 243 Bihar assembly constituencies, outpacing the INDIA bloc, which is ahead in 33 seats. The BJP, JD(U), and LJP (RV) show strong performances. Key races include BJP's Shreyasi Singh in Jamui and RJD's Rit Lal Roy in Danapur.
In a closely watched political contest in Bihar, the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is leading in 111 assembly seats, dwarfing the opposition INDIA bloc's lead in just 33, as per the latest updates on the Election Commission's website.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has gained the upper hand in 48 seats, followed closely by the Janata Dal (United) [JD(U)] in 44. Meanwhile, the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) leads in 13 seats and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) in three. Opposition parties are experiencing mixed fortunes, with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leading in 23 seats and the Congress in just seven.
Intense vote counting is underway across 243 constituencies. Standout races include Jamui, where BJP's Shreyasi Singh leads by 2,539 votes, and Danapur, with RJD's Rit Lal Roy ahead by 7,936 votes. Meanwhile, in Mokama, JD(U)'s Anant Kumar Singh has taken a commanding lead of 2,716 votes over Veena Devi of the RJD after initial rounds.
