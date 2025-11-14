Mizo National Front Triumphs in Dampa Bypoll
The Mizo National Front (MNF) has retained the Dampa assembly seat in Mamit district. Former cabinet minister R Lalthangliana defeated Vanlalsailova of the ruling Zoram People's Movement by 562 votes. The seat became vacant following the passing of MNF legislator Lalrintluanga Sailo.
The Mizo National Front (MNF) has successfully held onto the Dampa assembly seat in the Mamit district, following a fiercely contested bypoll.
R Lalthangliana, a former cabinet minister, emerged victorious, defeating his closest competitor, Vanlalsailova of the Zoram People's Movement, with a margin of 562 votes.
This electoral win came after the seat was vacated due to the death of incumbent MNF legislator Lalrintluanga Sailo, who previously won the seat in the 2023 assembly polls.
