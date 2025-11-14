Left Menu

Mizo National Front Triumphs in Dampa Bypoll

The Mizo National Front (MNF) has retained the Dampa assembly seat in Mamit district. Former cabinet minister R Lalthangliana defeated Vanlalsailova of the ruling Zoram People's Movement by 562 votes. The seat became vacant following the passing of MNF legislator Lalrintluanga Sailo.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 14-11-2025 11:13 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 11:13 IST
Mizo National Front Triumphs in Dampa Bypoll
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Mizo National Front (MNF) has successfully held onto the Dampa assembly seat in the Mamit district, following a fiercely contested bypoll.

R Lalthangliana, a former cabinet minister, emerged victorious, defeating his closest competitor, Vanlalsailova of the Zoram People's Movement, with a margin of 562 votes.

This electoral win came after the seat was vacated due to the death of incumbent MNF legislator Lalrintluanga Sailo, who previously won the seat in the 2023 assembly polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
From nowhere, India is fourth largest economy and is growing, says Vice President Radhakrishnan in Vizag summit.

From nowhere, India is fourth largest economy and is growing, says Vice Pres...

 India
2
Union minister Chirag Paswan-led LJP(RV) ahead in 22 of 28 seats it contested in Bihar polls: EC.

Union minister Chirag Paswan-led LJP(RV) ahead in 22 of 28 seats it conteste...

 India
3
Bihar minister and BJP nominee Mangal Pandey leads in Siwan by 8,780 votes over RJD's Awadh Bihari Choudhary: EC.

Bihar minister and BJP nominee Mangal Pandey leads in Siwan by 8,780 votes o...

 India
4
Astronauts Return Home After Space Debris Drama

Astronauts Return Home After Space Debris Drama

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025