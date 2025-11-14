Mizo National Front Triumphs in Dampa Bypoll

The Mizo National Front (MNF) has successfully held onto the Dampa assembly seat in the Mamit district, following a fiercely contested bypoll.

R Lalthangliana, a former cabinet minister, emerged victorious, defeating his closest competitor, Vanlalsailova of the Zoram People's Movement, with a margin of 562 votes.

This electoral win came after the seat was vacated due to the death of incumbent MNF legislator Lalrintluanga Sailo, who previously won the seat in the 2023 assembly polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)