Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) Surges in Bihar Elections
Union minister Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) gains significant lead in Bihar assembly elections. The party leads in 19 out of 28 contested seats according to Election Commission trends. Key candidates like Raju Tiwary and Amit Kumar are among those leading in several constituencies across the state.
- Country:
- India
The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), led by Union Minister Chirag Paswan, is showing a significant performance in the ongoing Bihar assembly elections. According to the latest trends available on the Election Commission's website, the party is leading in 19 of the 28 seats it contested.
This promising development reflects the party's strength across various regions. Its candidates are leading in key constituencies including Govindganj, Belsand, Sugauli, and several others.
Prominent figures such as Raju Tiwary from Govindganj and Amit Kumar from Belsand are among those leading, indicating strong support for the party's agenda and leadership in the state.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
In early trends, BJP ahead in 5 assembly seats, RJD in 2, Cong 1 in Bihar, according to EC.
In early trends, NDA ahead in 41 assembly seats, INDIA bloc in 12 in Bihar, according to EC.
In early trends, NDA ahead in 15 assembly seats, INDIA bloc in 4 in Bihar, according to EC.
NDA leading in 102 assembly seats, INDIA bloc in 33 in Bihar, according to EC.
In early trends, NDA ahead in 47 assembly seats, INDIA bloc in 14 in Bihar, according to EC.