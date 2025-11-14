Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) Surges in Bihar Elections

The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), led by Union Minister Chirag Paswan, is showing a significant performance in the ongoing Bihar assembly elections. According to the latest trends available on the Election Commission's website, the party is leading in 19 of the 28 seats it contested.

This promising development reflects the party's strength across various regions. Its candidates are leading in key constituencies including Govindganj, Belsand, Sugauli, and several others.

Prominent figures such as Raju Tiwary from Govindganj and Amit Kumar from Belsand are among those leading, indicating strong support for the party's agenda and leadership in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)