High-Stakes Presidential Election in Chile: Crime, Immigration, and Industry at the Forefront

Chile's upcoming presidential election sees the governing leftist coalition against right-wing candidates, with crime and immigration as pivotal issues. Notably, Jeannette Jara and Jose Antonio Kast lead in polls, potentially leading to a December runoff. Mining, as a critical sector, influences candidate agendas.

Updated: 14-11-2025 16:38 IST
Chileans are preparing to participate in a pivotal presidential election this Sunday, marking a decisive moment in the nation's political landscape. Voters are weighing in on issues like crime and immigration, while the contest pits the current governing leftist coalition against several right-wing candidates.

In this critical race, voting is mandatory for the first time since 2012, adding unpredictability, with many previously apathetic voters now compelled to participate. None of the eight presidential hopefuls are expected to secure an outright majority, potentially leading to a runoff in December.

Key candidates include Jeannette Jara and Jose Antonio Kast, both leading in the polls. Jara, from the Communist Party, aims to bolster minimum wages and enhance workers' rights. Kast, leading the far-right, focuses on security and immigration. As the world's leading copper and second-largest lithium producer, Chile's mining sector plays a crucial role in shaping campaign platforms.

