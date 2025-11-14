Left Menu

House Demolitions: Questionable Strategy in Terrorism Fight

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah questioned the strategy of house demolitions to combat terrorism. He argued such actions may increase public resentment. He credited a decline in militant incidents during his tenure to not resorting to property demolitions, challenging decisions made by security forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 14-11-2025 20:28 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 20:28 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah raised concerns about the effectiveness of demolishing homes as a counter-terrorism strategy. He highlighted this point while attending an inauguration event at Muthi near Jammu city.

Abdullah criticized the recent demolition of Dr Umar Nabi's house in Pulwama, following Nabi's involvement in a deadly car bombing in Delhi. The attack, which claimed 13 lives, led to a controversial response by security forces—tearing down the suspect's residence.

Citing his tenure's successful reduction in militant activities without property demolitions, Abdullah urged policymakers to re-evaluate these strategies, which could potentially exacerbate public anger rather than deter terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

