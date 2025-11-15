Tariff Exemptions: Lower Coffee Prices on the Horizon

In a recent statement aboard Air Force One, U.S. President Donald Trump expressed confidence that further rollbacks on tariffs are unnecessary. Trump anticipates a decrease in the price of coffee and other foods as a result of newly announced import duty exemptions.

The President assured reporters that these adjustments would promptly influence a dip in coffee prices, which have been deemed high. He commented, 'We just did a little bit of a rollback.' Trump's remarks suggest that the economic adjustments are sufficient, and no more changes are planned.

This development is likely to impact the pricing of other imported goods, with coffee prices expected to decrease in the near term. The exemptions aim to alleviate high costs that have affected various commodities.

(With inputs from agencies.)