Left Menu

Tariff Exemptions: Lower Coffee Prices on the Horizon

U.S. President Donald Trump stated that further tariff rollbacks are unnecessary, foreseeing a drop in coffee and other food prices. He announced exemptions from import duties, predicting a swift decline in coffee costs shortly. These comments were made aboard Air Force One.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2025 06:34 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 06:34 IST
Tariff Exemptions: Lower Coffee Prices on the Horizon
President Donald Trump

In a recent statement aboard Air Force One, U.S. President Donald Trump expressed confidence that further rollbacks on tariffs are unnecessary. Trump anticipates a decrease in the price of coffee and other foods as a result of newly announced import duty exemptions.

The President assured reporters that these adjustments would promptly influence a dip in coffee prices, which have been deemed high. He commented, 'We just did a little bit of a rollback.' Trump's remarks suggest that the economic adjustments are sufficient, and no more changes are planned.

This development is likely to impact the pricing of other imported goods, with coffee prices expected to decrease in the near term. The exemptions aim to alleviate high costs that have affected various commodities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reviving Tradition: Davis Cup’s Home-and-Away Format Sparks Debate

Reviving Tradition: Davis Cup’s Home-and-Away Format Sparks Debate

 Global
2
Trump's Tariff Rollback: A Bid to Battle Grocery Inflation

Trump's Tariff Rollback: A Bid to Battle Grocery Inflation

 Global
3
Tensions with Venezuela: U.S. Military Actions Under Scrutiny

Tensions with Venezuela: U.S. Military Actions Under Scrutiny

 Global
4
Trump to Sue BBC for Billions Over Documentary Editing

Trump to Sue BBC for Billions Over Documentary Editing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025