NDA Secures Landslide Victory in Bihar

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has retained power in Bihar with a decisive victory over the Mahagathbandhan. In an impressive display of political strength, all but one of the 25 state ministers who contested managed to secure their seats once again.

Prominent winners include Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha of the BJP, who successfully defended their respective Tarapur and Lakhisarai assembly segments. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who serves on the legislative council, did not vie for an assembly seat this election.

The results not only attest to the enduring popularity of Narendra Modi and Nitish Kumar but also mark BJP's emergence as the largest party. Together with JD(U), they achieved a remarkable 85% strike rate in the contested seats, securing a three-fourths majority in the 243-member Bihar assembly.