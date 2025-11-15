NDA Secures Landslide Victory in Bihar
The ruling NDA achieved a significant victory in the Bihar assembly elections, defeating the opposition Mahagathbandhan. All but one of the 25 state ministers retained their seats. The BJP and JD(U), major constituents of NDA, clocked an 85% strike rate in the elections, reaffirming their political dominance.
- Country:
- India
The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has retained power in Bihar with a decisive victory over the Mahagathbandhan. In an impressive display of political strength, all but one of the 25 state ministers who contested managed to secure their seats once again.
Prominent winners include Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha of the BJP, who successfully defended their respective Tarapur and Lakhisarai assembly segments. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who serves on the legislative council, did not vie for an assembly seat this election.
The results not only attest to the enduring popularity of Narendra Modi and Nitish Kumar but also mark BJP's emergence as the largest party. Together with JD(U), they achieved a remarkable 85% strike rate in the contested seats, securing a three-fourths majority in the 243-member Bihar assembly.
ALSO READ
Stalin Congratulates Nitish Kumar, Criticizes Election Commission Post-Bihar Polls
Nitish Kumar Set for Fifth Term: NDA's Dominance Continues in Bihar Elections
BJP's Lakhisarai Triumph: Vijay Kumar Sinha Secures Fourth Consecutive Win
Vijay Kumar Sinha Secures Landslide Victory in Lakhisarai
Bihar's Political Chess: Nitish Kumar's Strategic Maneuvers to Secure Power