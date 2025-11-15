Unfolding Tragedy: Accidental Blast at Nowgam Police Station

In a tragic turn of events, an accidental explosion at the Nowgam Police Station in Jammu and Kashmir has claimed the lives of nine individuals and injured more than 30 others. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) confirmed the incident on Saturday, indicating that the explosion was related to unstable explosive materials uncovered during a terror module probe associated with the Delhi Red Fort blast.

Joint Secretary Prashant Lokhande from the MHA's Jammu and Kashmir Division revealed that the blast occurred late on Friday night while officials were handling a significant volume of seized chemicals linked to FIR 162 of 2025. This case involved dismantling a terror module by the Nowgam police. Forensic experts had been processing the seized materials for almost two days before the unfortunate detonation took place.

Authorities have launched a comprehensive investigation to determine the exact cause of the explosion. Meanwhile, officials have urged the public to refrain from speculation as investigations proceed. The Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police, Nalin Prabhat, emphasized that preliminary reports suggest the explosion was inadvertent. All relevant agencies continue to coordinate their efforts in this ongoing inquiry.

(With inputs from agencies.)