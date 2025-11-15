Left Menu

Trump Threatens $5 Billion Lawsuit: BBC Faces Unprecedented Crisis

U.S. President Donald Trump plans to sue the BBC for up to $5 billion over allegedly doctored footage of his January 6, 2021 speech. Accusations of bias and editing failures have plunged the broadcaster into crisis, resulting in high-level resignations, while the BBC disputes Trump's claims of defamation.

Amidst allegations of bias, the BBC is facing its most significant crisis in decades, following Donald Trump's threat to sue for up to $5 billion. The former U.S. president claims a BBC documentary wrongly edited his speech from January 6, 2021, leading to accusations of incitement. This has resulted in top BBC executives resigning.

Trump's legal team initially set a deadline for the BBC to retract its documentary and demanded a public apology, but the broadcaster denied the defamation claim, deciding against rebroadcasting. While apologizing for the editing mishap, the BBC's management, including director general Tim Davie, has come under intense scrutiny.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who has not discussed the matter with Trump, expressed embarrassment over the BBC's actions but emphasized support for a strong, independent broadcaster. The situation intensifies debate on using public funds for potential legal settlements and raises concerns over media impartiality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

