Iran's Diplomatic Standoff: A Game of Words and War
Iran's foreign minister criticized the U.S. for not being willing to engage in fair negotiations, following President Trump's hint at possible talks. Past nuclear discussions have faltered, with key disagreements over uranium enrichment. Iran remains open to diplomacy but not to dictated negotiations.
Iran's Foreign Minister has slammed the United States for its unwillingness to enter fair negotiations, days after U.S. President Donald Trump appeared to open the door for potential talks.
The comments come in the wake of halted diplomatic dialogues following Israel and U.S. strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities, with Western powers accusing Tehran of trying to develop nuclear weapons under the guise of its nuclear program—a claim Iran denies.
As the two nations remain at odds, Tehran insists on its right to domestic uranium enrichment, a sticking point in previous indirect discussions. Meanwhile, Iranian officials accuse Washington of employing negotiations as a mere façade for its wartime objectives.
Iran's foreign minister, responding to an AP question, says nation no longer enriching uranium at any site in country, reports AP.
