Iran's Diplomatic Standoff: A Game of Words and War

Iran's Foreign Minister has slammed the United States for its unwillingness to enter fair negotiations, days after U.S. President Donald Trump appeared to open the door for potential talks.

The comments come in the wake of halted diplomatic dialogues following Israel and U.S. strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities, with Western powers accusing Tehran of trying to develop nuclear weapons under the guise of its nuclear program—a claim Iran denies.

As the two nations remain at odds, Tehran insists on its right to domestic uranium enrichment, a sticking point in previous indirect discussions. Meanwhile, Iranian officials accuse Washington of employing negotiations as a mere façade for its wartime objectives.