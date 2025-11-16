Trump's Diplomatic Balancing Act: Saudi-Israeli Relations in the Balance

President Donald Trump is keen on cementing a potential breakthrough in Middle Eastern diplomacy. His agenda includes urging Saudi Arabia and Israel to normalize relations through the Abraham Accords, a foundational initiative first established during his previous term, aimed at fostering commercial and diplomatic ties in the region.

Trump's imminent meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman highlights his commitment to enhancing Middle Eastern stability, particularly given the enduring Israeli-Hamas ceasefire in Gaza. Despite Trump's optimism, internal assessments suggest immediate Saudi endorsement of the accords is improbable.

The underlying challenges include Saudi Arabia's insistence on a defined path to a Palestinian state, a move strongly opposed by Israel. Trump's strategy may also encompass articulating a Gaza peace plan, which must be meticulously balanced to avoid alienating key Israeli support while leveraging negotiations with the Saudis.