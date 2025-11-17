Shiv Sena Unveils Star-studded Campaigner List for Maharashtra Polls

The Shiv Sena on Monday unveiled a list of 40 prominent individuals set to campaign for the party in the forthcoming local body elections in Maharashtra. The list features an array of senior leaders and ministers, aiming to bolster the party's presence.

Among the noteworthy names are Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who also leads the Shiv Sena, and key figures such as Ramdas Kadam, Gajanan Kirtikar, and Anandrao Adsul. These experienced leaders are expected to add significant weight to the party's campaign efforts.

Notably, the list also includes Shinde's son and Member of Parliament Shrikant Shinde, alongside Union Minister Prataprao Jadhav and the Legislative Council's Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe. Other team members comprise Shiv Sena's cabinet ministers and parliamentarians, as well as Purvesh Sarnaik, the son of state minister Pratap Sarnaik.

