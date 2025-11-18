U.S. Supreme Court Set to Review Controversial Asylum Metering Policy
The U.S. Supreme Court will hear a case on the Trump administration's metering policy that limits asylum claims processing at the U.S.-Mexico border. Despite being rescinded by Biden, the policy could be reinstated. The legal debate centers on whether individuals stopped at the border are considered to have 'arrived' in the U.S.
The U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to hear a defense from President Donald Trump's administration on the controversial metering policy, which limits the processing of asylum claims at U.S.-Mexico border entry points. Despite its rescission by former President Joe Biden, Trump's administration suggests reconsidering its implementation.
The court is expected to rule by June, examining whether migrants stopped at the border have legally 'arrived' in the U.S., as U.S. law mandates processing of asylum claims upon arrival. Al Otro Lado, an advocacy group, argues the policy breaches federal law, which requires inspection at entry ports.
The Justice Department maintains the policy might resume under changed border conditions. A ruling from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court found the policy in violation of federal law. The Trump administration continues to push for its reinstatement despite legal challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Supreme Court
- asylum
- Trump
- policy
- border
- immigration
- Biden
- legal challenge
- Al Otro Lado
- U.S.-Mexico
ALSO READ
UK's Asylum Reform: Tackling Immigration's 'Pull Factor'
Defence Secretary's Strategic Tour Reinforces India's Border Strength
Defence Secretary's Strategic Visit: Boosting Border Security and Mobility
Cross-Border Flight Dispute Heats Up
EU Proposes Emergency System for Cross-Border Military Transport