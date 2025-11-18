U.S. Supreme Court Set to Review Controversial Asylum Metering Policy

The U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to hear a defense from President Donald Trump's administration on the controversial metering policy, which limits the processing of asylum claims at U.S.-Mexico border entry points. Despite its rescission by former President Joe Biden, Trump's administration suggests reconsidering its implementation.

The court is expected to rule by June, examining whether migrants stopped at the border have legally 'arrived' in the U.S., as U.S. law mandates processing of asylum claims upon arrival. Al Otro Lado, an advocacy group, argues the policy breaches federal law, which requires inspection at entry ports.

The Justice Department maintains the policy might resume under changed border conditions. A ruling from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court found the policy in violation of federal law. The Trump administration continues to push for its reinstatement despite legal challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)