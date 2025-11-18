Left Menu

Legal Turmoil: A Judge Unravels Misconduct in Comey Case

A U.S. judge has highlighted misconduct by a federal prosecutor appointed by Trump in the case against former FBI chief James Comey. The ruling orders the release of grand jury materials to Comey’s defense. The investigation's integrity is questioned as political motivations and procedural missteps come to light.

Updated: 18-11-2025 01:57 IST | Created: 18-11-2025 01:57 IST
A U.S. judge has uncovered evidence of misconduct in the criminal charges against former FBI chief James Comey, initiated by Lindsey Halligan, a prosecutor appointed by President Donald Trump. The judge, William Fitzgerald, has ordered the release of grand jury materials to Comey's defense team, citing significant legal errors in the process.

Fitzgerald's ruling suggests a series of investigative missteps that could have compromised the integrity of the grand jury proceedings. The findings highlight broader concerns about the potential political motivations behind the criminal investigations during Trump's administration, especially as other critics, like John Bolton and Letitia James, face similar charges.

Prosecutors have called for a pause on Fitzgerald's order, arguing that some facts may have been misinterpreted. However, the decision underscores a significant breach in the longstanding Department of Justice practice of maintaining political independence in prosecutorial investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

