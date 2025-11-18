Mayor Mamdani Aims for Unlikely Alliance with Trump on NYC Affordability

New York City's incoming mayor, Zohran Mamdani, is seeking a meeting with President Donald Trump to discuss potential collaboration on addressing affordability issues within the city, a key focus of his campaign. The mayor-elect's team has reached out to the White House to explore possible discussions.

Mamdani's gesture is seen as part of his commitment to engaging with anyone who can contribute to solving the city's most pressing economic challenges. During a visit to a Bronx food pantry, Mamdani criticized the administration's actions, contrasting them with its promises to reduce living costs.

The prospect of a meeting marks a moment of potential reconciliation between the Republican president and Mamdani, a Democrat who represents resistance against Trump. Despite previous tensions, Mamdani emphasized his willingness to engage with Trump if it means advancing the interests of New Yorkers.