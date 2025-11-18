Left Menu

Slovakia Protests Against Fico's Pro-Russian Stance on Velvet Revolution Anniversary

Thousands in Slovakia protested against Prime Minister Robert Fico on the anniversary of the 1989 Velvet Revolution. Rallies across the country voiced disdain for Fico's pro-Russian alignment and criticized the cancellation of the national holiday marking the revolution. Opposition leader Michal Šimecka dismissed Fico's economic explanations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bratislava | Updated: 18-11-2025 02:16 IST | Created: 18-11-2025 02:16 IST
  • Country:
  • Slovakia

Tens of thousands of Slovakians took to the streets to protest against Prime Minister Robert Fico, leveraging the historic context of the 1989 Velvet Revolution anniversary. Their unified message was clear: they opposed Fico's pro-Russian policies.

Demonstrations unfolded across multiple communities, with a significant gathering in Bratislava chanting slogans like "We have enough of Fico" and "Resign." The national holiday commemorating the Velvet Revolution, recently abolished by Fico's government as a purported austerity measure, has fueled public outcry.

Opposition leader Michal Šimecka criticized Fico's justification for canceling the holiday, calling it an affront to democracy. Fico's recent remarks about Ukraine further agitated Slovaks, emphasizing the growing domestic dissent against his administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

