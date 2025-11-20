Left Menu

EU: More international support needed to stabilize the Palestinian fiscal situation

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 20-11-2025 23:08 IST | Created: 20-11-2025 23:08 IST
EU: More international support needed to stabilize the Palestinian fiscal situation
  • Country:
  • Belgium

More international support is needed to stabilize the Palestinian fiscal situation, the European Commissioner for the Mediterranean Dubravka Suica said on Thursday, adding the bloc recognized the progress made by the Palestinian Authority on key reforms in "exceptional circumstances".

During a press conference alongside the Palestinian Authority prime minister Mohammad Mustafa, she also said those reforms were a pre-requisite for a viable two-state solution and that work "remained to be done".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Social media can't make or break your day: Sania Mirza's advice on handling trolls

Social media can't make or break your day: Sania Mirza's advice on handling ...

 Global
2
Haryana man, 3 others held for killing sister for marrying against family's wishes

Haryana man, 3 others held for killing sister for marrying against family's ...

 India
3
Dharmasthala case: SIT files charge sheet, six accused named

Dharmasthala case: SIT files charge sheet, six accused named

 India
4
REFILE-Japan regional governor to decide on restart of world's biggest nuclear power plant

REFILE-Japan regional governor to decide on restart of world's biggest nucle...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization reinforces, not reduces, urban inequality

Financial inclusion can offset economic damage of informality

AI systems failing to serve diverse users due to ignored personality differences

How advanced high-tech sensors are reshaping sustainable agriculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025