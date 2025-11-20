EU: More international support needed to stabilize the Palestinian fiscal situation

More international support is needed to stabilize the Palestinian fiscal situation, the European Commissioner for the Mediterranean Dubravka Suica said on Thursday, adding the bloc recognized the progress made by the Palestinian Authority on key reforms in "exceptional circumstances".

During a press conference alongside the Palestinian Authority prime minister Mohammad Mustafa, she also said those reforms were a pre-requisite for a viable two-state solution and that work "remained to be done".

