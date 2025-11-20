Local polls: NCP's Chikhalikar slams ally BJP's candidate selection policy in Nanded's Loha

NCP MLA Pratap Patil Chikhalikar on Thursday hit out at ally BJP over its move to nominate six candidates from a single family for the upcoming elections to Loha Nagar Parishad in Nanded district. He questioned the BJP over its candidate selection policy. Talking to reporters in Nanded, Chikhalikar said the BJP's move to nominate six candidates from a single family for the Loha nagar parishad (municipal council) elections.

''When those who consider themselves leaders of the state and the district are unable to find suitable candidates, what happens? They will field 10 members from the same family instead of six,'' he said. When asked about the BJP reportedly not fielding any candidate for elections to the Biloli nagar parishad, he said, ''You should direct that question to them (the BJP). It is the largest party in the state...Why they did not field candidates in Biloli is their subject, not mine.'' Elections to 246 municipal councils and 42 nagar panchayats will be held on December 2 and the results will be declared the next day.

