Telangana: Two killed, five injured in collision between cars near Rangareddy

According to an official, "at around 7:30 a.m. this morning, two people were killed and five injured in a collision between two cars near Kankamamidi. The injured were taken to the hospital and the deceased were moved to the police mortuary (PME). Police are investigating the matter." The police have registered a case and are looking into the matter.

Further investigation is underway. Earlier on Thursday, in a similar incident, at least 32 to 45 passengers of a passenger bus had a narrow escape as their vehicle collided with a tanker carrying chemicals on the Hyderabad-Bengaluru national highway (NH 44) near Macharam in Jadcherla mandal in Telangana's Mahabubnagar district, police said on Thursday.

After the collision early this morning, hydraulic acid leaked from the container, creating a large plume of smoke. Two fire vehicles arrived at the scene and controlled the smoke and no casualties were reported, police said. According to a Jadcherla police official, "Early this morning a collision occurred between a tanker carrying hydraulic acid and a private travel bus. After the crash, the acid leaked, and two fire vehicles arrived at the scene and controlled the smoke. A total of 32 to 45 passengers were in the bus, and all are safe with no casualties. The bus and the tanker were travelling from Kurnool to Hyderabad." (ANI)

