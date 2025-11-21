Left Menu

JMM's Somesh Soren takes oath as member of Jharkhand Assembly

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 21-11-2025 16:29 IST | Created: 21-11-2025 16:29 IST
JMM's Somesh Soren takes oath as member of Jharkhand Assembly
JMM leader Somesh Chandra Soren, who won the recently held Ghatsila by-election, on Friday took oath as a member of the Jharkhand Assembly.

Assembly Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato administered the oath of office to Somesh in his chamber on the assembly premises in the presence of senior leader Stephen Marandi and others.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren congratulated him and wrote on X, ''Heartiest congratulations and Johar to young leader @someshchsoren from Ghatsila for taking oath as an honourable member of the legislative assembly.'' Somesh Soren was elected to the assembly from Ghatsila constituency in the November 11 bypoll, necessitated by the death of his father and sitting JMM MLA and the then education minister Ramdas Soren on August 15.

He defeated BJP candidate Babulal Soren, son of former chief minister Champai Soren, by a margin of 38,601 votes. BJP nominee Babulal Soren finished second in the by-election, the results of which were announced on November 14.

With Somesh Soren's induction, the JMM's tally in the assembly has risen to 34, while the BJP's count remains at 21. The Congress has 16 MLAs, the RJD four, the CPI(ML) Liberation two and four are Independents.

Somesh's victory maintained the Soren family's legacy in Ghatsila. His father Ramdas Soren was elected to the assembly thrice, in 2009, 2019 and 2024.

