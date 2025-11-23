Election Commission's Role Under Scrutiny as Campaign Remarks Stir Controversy

Controversy unfolded as NCP leader Supriya Sule called on the Election Commission to oversee statements like those made by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

Pawar, during an election campaign, suggested that development funds were tied to his party's election success, causing concern regarding fair election practices.

Sule expressed dissatisfaction with the Election Commission's handling of such matters, highlighting a growing skepticism about the institution's efficacy in ensuring democratic integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)