Election Commission's Role Under Scrutiny as Campaign Remarks Stir Controversy
NCP leader Supriya Sule criticized Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's remarks linking development funds to voter support. Sule urged the Election Commission to monitor such statements, citing a lack of justice in past cases. Recent comments by Pawar have raised concerns about trust in the EC.
Controversy unfolded as NCP leader Supriya Sule called on the Election Commission to oversee statements like those made by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.
Pawar, during an election campaign, suggested that development funds were tied to his party's election success, causing concern regarding fair election practices.
Sule expressed dissatisfaction with the Election Commission's handling of such matters, highlighting a growing skepticism about the institution's efficacy in ensuring democratic integrity.
