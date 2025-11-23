Left Menu

Election Commission's Role Under Scrutiny as Campaign Remarks Stir Controversy

NCP leader Supriya Sule criticized Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's remarks linking development funds to voter support. Sule urged the Election Commission to monitor such statements, citing a lack of justice in past cases. Recent comments by Pawar have raised concerns about trust in the EC.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 23-11-2025 16:05 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 16:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Controversy unfolded as NCP leader Supriya Sule called on the Election Commission to oversee statements like those made by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

Pawar, during an election campaign, suggested that development funds were tied to his party's election success, causing concern regarding fair election practices.

Sule expressed dissatisfaction with the Election Commission's handling of such matters, highlighting a growing skepticism about the institution's efficacy in ensuring democratic integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

DevShots

Latest News

