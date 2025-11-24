Slovenians Reject Assisted Dying Law in Referendum

In a closely watched referendum, 53.43% of Slovenians rejected a law that sought to legalize assisted dying for some terminally ill adults. The vote, as shown by unofficial partial results, marks a significant moment after the parliament's initial approval of the law in July.

The referendum was spearheaded by right-wing politician Ales Primc, whose campaign argued against the law. Following the vote, Primc declared the outcome a victory for the 'culture of life' over what he termed the 'cult of death.'

Supporters of the law argued that it would offer relief to adults enduring unbearable suffering with no chance of recovery. However, the electorate's decision now binds the parliament to reconsider or abandon the legislation altogether.