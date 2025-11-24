Left Menu

Trinamool Congress Accuses BJP of Sabotaging Assistance Camp in West Bengal

The Trinamool Congress alleged that BJP supporters vandalized and torched a Special Intensive Revision assistance camp in Kalyani, West Bengal. The camp aimed to provide relief and support to the public. While police search for the culprits, the BJP claims the incident was due to internal conflicts within the TMC.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 24-11-2025 09:09 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 09:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Trinamool Congress has alleged that supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are responsible for setting fire to a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) assistance camp in Kalyani, located in West Bengal's Nadia district.

The camp, situated near the TMC party office in Ward No. 6, was reportedly vandalized and torched, according to a social media post by the TMC on Sunday. The party shared videos of the destruction, claiming it was an act of vandalism deliberately targeting their property and equipment.

The police have initiated a manhunt to apprehend those involved. However, a BJP district leader denied these accusations, suggesting the fire resulted from internal disputes within the ruling party.

(With inputs from agencies.)

