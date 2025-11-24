Trinamool Congress Accuses BJP of Sabotaging Assistance Camp in West Bengal

The Trinamool Congress has alleged that supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are responsible for setting fire to a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) assistance camp in Kalyani, located in West Bengal's Nadia district.

The camp, situated near the TMC party office in Ward No. 6, was reportedly vandalized and torched, according to a social media post by the TMC on Sunday. The party shared videos of the destruction, claiming it was an act of vandalism deliberately targeting their property and equipment.

The police have initiated a manhunt to apprehend those involved. However, a BJP district leader denied these accusations, suggesting the fire resulted from internal disputes within the ruling party.

(With inputs from agencies.)