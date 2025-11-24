Left Menu

Tripura's Road to Revitalization: CM Manik Saha's Rural Connectivity Revolution

Tripura's CM Manik Saha inaugurates Mukhyamantri Gram Sampark Yojana, aiming to enhance rural road connectivity. Key initiatives include the construction of roads to every village home, promoting sustainable rural growth, and releasing an Achievement Booklet showcasing development progress. The event underscores the commitment to inclusive statewide development and unity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-11-2025 15:16 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 15:16 IST
Tripura's Road to Revitalization: CM Manik Saha's Rural Connectivity Revolution
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a major push to enhance rural infrastructure, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha launched the Mukhyamantri Gram Sampark Yojana on Monday. This initiative aims to significantly boost road connectivity and ensure better access to services for remote village inhabitants. During the launch, CM Saha highlighted the state's commitment to constructing roads to every home across villages, ensuring the Prime Minister's 'last mile' beneficiary approach is met.

Speaking at Pragna Bhavan, CM Saha unveiled a series of flagship programs designed to bolster rural prosperity and public welfare. Among the initiatives was the Mukhyamantri Tripura Gram Samriddhi Yojana 2.0, which seeks to empower local communities, accelerate rural economic growth, and promote sustainable livelihoods.

A Mega Griha Pravesh Programme also marked the event, as hundreds of beneficiaries received their new homes, marking a hallmark in Tripura's housing development. Additionally, awards recognized top-performing districts and blocks for their outstanding execution of government schemes, underscoring the state's commitment to inclusive governance. Earlier in the day, CM Saha led the Sardar @150 Unity March, a tribute to Sardar Patel and his role in fostering Indian unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ladakh's Airport Innovation: Blending Green Tech with Cultural Heritage

Ladakh's Airport Innovation: Blending Green Tech with Cultural Heritage

 India
2
Major Milestones: Kotak Celebrates 25th, NSE Backs Climate Innovation, Bajaj Sponsors Pune Tour

Major Milestones: Kotak Celebrates 25th, NSE Backs Climate Innovation, Bajaj...

 India
3
Historic Oath: Justice Surya Kant Becomes 53rd Chief Justice of India

Historic Oath: Justice Surya Kant Becomes 53rd Chief Justice of India

 India
4
NSE and J&K Join Forces: A New Dawn for Local Enterprises

NSE and J&K Join Forces: A New Dawn for Local Enterprises

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Expectations Matter: Diagnostic Overreaction and Its Effects on Open-Economy Stability

WHO Unveils Framework to Integrate Traditional and Biomedical Care in Health Systems

Stronger city governance emerges as WHO’s key strategy for healthier, more resilient societies

Thailand’s Inequality Eases, but Rising Household Debt Threatens a Fragile Recovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025