Tripura's Road to Revitalization: CM Manik Saha's Rural Connectivity Revolution

In a major push to enhance rural infrastructure, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha launched the Mukhyamantri Gram Sampark Yojana on Monday. This initiative aims to significantly boost road connectivity and ensure better access to services for remote village inhabitants. During the launch, CM Saha highlighted the state's commitment to constructing roads to every home across villages, ensuring the Prime Minister's 'last mile' beneficiary approach is met.

Speaking at Pragna Bhavan, CM Saha unveiled a series of flagship programs designed to bolster rural prosperity and public welfare. Among the initiatives was the Mukhyamantri Tripura Gram Samriddhi Yojana 2.0, which seeks to empower local communities, accelerate rural economic growth, and promote sustainable livelihoods.

A Mega Griha Pravesh Programme also marked the event, as hundreds of beneficiaries received their new homes, marking a hallmark in Tripura's housing development. Additionally, awards recognized top-performing districts and blocks for their outstanding execution of government schemes, underscoring the state's commitment to inclusive governance. Earlier in the day, CM Saha led the Sardar @150 Unity March, a tribute to Sardar Patel and his role in fostering Indian unity.

