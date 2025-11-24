Power Struggle in Karnataka: Congress Leadership Dynamics

The political landscape of Karnataka is abuzz with speculation over potential leadership changes, as Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar reaffirms his allegiance to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Describing Siddaramaiah's statements as 'Veda Vakya', or sacrosanct, Shivakumar quashed rumors of dissent.

Shivakumar's reiteration of party unity comes as the Congress government reaches its mid-term mark, rekindling talks of a 'power-sharing' arrangement. Both leaders maintain that any change would rely on the Congress high command's decision, dismissing allegations of discord within the party.

Addressing BJP's accusations of factional conflict within the Congress, Shivakumar pointed to BJP's past 'horse-trading' practices. The Deputy CM further dismissed media speculation, emphasizing the unity of the Congress and the high command's role in guiding any leadership decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)