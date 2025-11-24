Left Menu

Suvendu Adhikari Challenges TMC's Communal Politics

BJP's Suvendu Adhikari accused TMC of using Muslims as a vote bank, claiming BJP supports inclusive growth for all. He defended the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls targeting illegal immigrants, warning those illegally residing with TMC support to leave. Assembly elections are approaching.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 24-11-2025 20:10 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 20:10 IST
Suvendu Adhikari
  • Country:
  • India

BJP's Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of Opposition in West Bengal, vocalized his stance against the alleged communal politics of the ruling TMC. Speaking at the 'Parivartan Yatra' rally in Mandirbazar, he argued that TMC uses Muslims merely for electoral gain while BJP promotes inclusive growth.

Adhikari sought to dismantle the TMC's narrative of BJP being anti-Muslim, urging the public to consider the development efforts for Muslims in BJP-led states. He highlighted the BJP's focus on unbiased advancement for all communities.

He also advocated for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls intended to expel illegal Bangladeshi and Rohingya immigrants residing with TMC's backing. Adhikari issued a stark warning to those threatening voters in South 24 Parganas, with assembly elections imminent early next year.

