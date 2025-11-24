BBC Bias Allegations: Prescott's Report Sparks Institutional Overhaul

Michael Prescott, the author of a controversial report, stated the BBC is not 'institutionally biased,' despite editorial failings that his report highlighted, sparking the broadcaster's biggest crisis in decades.

The report suggested editorial missteps, including coverage of a Trump speech and the Israel-Hamas conflict. This led to significant resignations and a looming legal threat from Trump.

Prescott emphasized that his intention was reform, not ideological bias, and called for the BBC to address systemic issues without merely adjusting guidelines or personnel.

