Senator Kelly Stands Firm Against Pentagon’s Recall Threat

Democratic U.S. Senator Mark Kelly, a retired Navy captain, has declared he will not be intimidated by the Pentagon's threat to recall him to active duty over alleged misconduct.

The senator's statement followed reports suggesting the Pentagon's move was an attempt to dissuade him and his Congressional colleagues from holding the current administration accountable.

Using a post on X as his platform, Kelly firmly asserted that such actions wouldn't deter him from fulfilling his legislative responsibilities.

