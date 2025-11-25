Senator Kelly Stands Firm Against Pentagon’s Recall Threat
U.S. Senator Mark Kelly boldly declared he would not be cowed by a Pentagon threat to recall him to active duty to face misconduct charges. He emphasized his commitment to Congressional duties and accountability, stating any intimidation attempts are futile.
Democratic U.S. Senator Mark Kelly, a retired Navy captain, has declared he will not be intimidated by the Pentagon's threat to recall him to active duty over alleged misconduct.
The senator's statement followed reports suggesting the Pentagon's move was an attempt to dissuade him and his Congressional colleagues from holding the current administration accountable.
Using a post on X as his platform, Kelly firmly asserted that such actions wouldn't deter him from fulfilling his legislative responsibilities.
