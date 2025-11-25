Left Menu

High-Stakes Talks: U.S. Army Secretary Meets Russian Officials in Peace Effort

U.S. Army Secretary Dan Driscoll held discussions with Russian officials in Abu Dhabi as part of efforts to broker peace between Russia and Ukraine. Amidst evolving U.S.-Ukraine diplomatic relations and Russian battlefield gains, the meeting explored modified plans for a potential peace agreement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2025 11:22 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 11:22 IST
High-Stakes Talks: U.S. Army Secretary Meets Russian Officials in Peace Effort

In a significant diplomatic development, U.S. Army Secretary Dan Driscoll engaged in talks with Russian counterparts in Abu Dhabi on Monday. This meeting marks a concerted effort by President Donald Trump's administration to mediate a peace agreement in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The discussions follow recent attempts by U.S. and Ukrainian leaders to reconcile differences over a strategic plan aimed at resolving the war in Ukraine. Adjustments to the U.S. proposal have been made in response to concerns from Kyiv and European allies about the original terms, which seemed aligned with Moscow's preferences.

Driscoll, whose talks with the Russian side are expected to extend into Tuesday, is also slated to meet Ukrainian officials in Abu Dhabi. The initiative comes amidst shifting U.S. policies toward Ukraine and Russia, highlighting the complexities faced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy amid domestic political challenges and Russian military advances.

TRENDING

1
India-Canada Relations Set to Soar with New Partnerships

India-Canada Relations Set to Soar with New Partnerships

 Canada
2
Fed's Rate Cut Rollercoaster: Political Pressure Looms

Fed's Rate Cut Rollercoaster: Political Pressure Looms

 Global
3
Lahore High Court Revives Imran Khan's Petition Amidst Political Drama

Lahore High Court Revives Imran Khan's Petition Amidst Political Drama

 Pakistan
4
Tether's Gold Rush: The Unlikely Crypto Influence on Bullion Market

Tether's Gold Rush: The Unlikely Crypto Influence on Bullion Market

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

Trans-Caspian Corridor Advances, Yet Regulatory Friction Continues to Slow Progress

Autonomous AI Cyberattacks Nearing Reality, RAND Urges Swift Government Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025