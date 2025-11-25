High-Stakes Talks: U.S. Army Secretary Meets Russian Officials in Peace Effort

In a significant diplomatic development, U.S. Army Secretary Dan Driscoll engaged in talks with Russian counterparts in Abu Dhabi on Monday. This meeting marks a concerted effort by President Donald Trump's administration to mediate a peace agreement in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The discussions follow recent attempts by U.S. and Ukrainian leaders to reconcile differences over a strategic plan aimed at resolving the war in Ukraine. Adjustments to the U.S. proposal have been made in response to concerns from Kyiv and European allies about the original terms, which seemed aligned with Moscow's preferences.

Driscoll, whose talks with the Russian side are expected to extend into Tuesday, is also slated to meet Ukrainian officials in Abu Dhabi. The initiative comes amidst shifting U.S. policies toward Ukraine and Russia, highlighting the complexities faced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy amid domestic political challenges and Russian military advances.